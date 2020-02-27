Scooty makes girls travelling easier

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):The new trend of scooty in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi among girls had become famous for its affordability and easier way of commuting.

As many women had entered into the workforce, for which they needed a cheaper and easier way of transportation. Talking to APP, a college student, Bushra Khan said that when she bought the scooty, initially she hesitated to ride it, but now she was enjoying the ride and she was reaching her college on time without any difficulty during the rush hourShe said I even take my mother to bank or for shopping on it.

Zara Hasaan, a govenrment employee said it was really hard for me to reach office in time due to the rush hour in the morning, but since I had started to ride scooty I reach my office on time without much efforts.

She lauded the traffic police for giving free of cost scooty training to women, who had shown courage to follow the trend here.

Zara said scooty had made my travelling easy in the city.