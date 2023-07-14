Scooty use by girls on the rise in Sargodha

Like in other cities of the country, the trend of riding scooty among girls is on the rise in Sargodha city also

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Like in other cities of the country, the trend of riding scooty among girls is on the rise in Sargodha city also.

Students, teachers and working women, fed up with high cost of rickshaw and taxi use, have started using motorcycles.

Various female scooty users said it was not only economical but also fast mode of travel to reach the educational institutions and workplaces.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Aisha, who works at a private bank, said: "Since the day I started riding a scooty to reach my workplace, it ended dependency on others.

For being affordable and offering speedy mobility, I would suggest every girl to use it," she added.

Another scooty-rider, Huma Sajid, who is an employee at a college, said it had nothing to do with feminism or liberalism or women empowerment. "We are simple working women who leave their homes to make a living for our family on this two-wheeler. It has rid us of waiting at bus stops in rain and sweltering heat," she added.