Scope Of Civil Defence To Be Expanded: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner/Controller Civil Defence Department Tahir Farooq on Wednesday reviewed Small Scale War Emergency mock exercise at the Civil Defence office, here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Chief Warden Tahir Majeed Kapoor, Deputy Chief Warden Shahnawaz Cheema, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui and others were also present.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner said scope of the Civil Defence services would be expanded, adding that Civil Defence and first aid training programme for school childrenshould be started at the district level.

Later, the DC distributed certificates of appreciation among officials and volunteers.

