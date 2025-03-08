Scope of development projects to be increased in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) PML-N central leader Raja Qamar-ul-Salam has said that the undergoing development works would be further extended to other parts of the district to maximize their utility for the masses.

He said that more development funds would be provided soon to start development work in Chak Jalal Din.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants at an Iftar dinner which was hosted by Chairman UC-89, Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood.

MPA Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Members Rawalpindi Cantonement board and a large number of other PML N local representatives attended the dinner.

Raja Qamar ul islam urged the local party leadership to remain in contact with people in their Constituencies. He said that the government was committed to continue providing basic facilities to the citizens.