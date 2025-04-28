Open Menu

Scope Of Digital Wallets To Be Expanded Across Country: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Scope of digital wallets to be expanded across country: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the scope of digital wallets would be expanded across the country and the provinces would be integrated into the digital payment system through a coordinated framework.

Addressing a ceremony to acknowledge individuals showing outstanding performance in the success of the PM’s Ramazan Relief Package, he said that modern payment methods enabled smooth transfer of funds and these payments were made transparently while maintaining the dignity of deserving individuals.

The prime minister said that funds were transferred efficiently and transparently through digital wallets, adding that 79% of the funds were disbursed digitally under the programme.

He observed that the old payment system had many flaws which were rectified through the modern system, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further opined that positive results emerged from the steps taken to modernize the system and hinted that the scope of digital wallets would be expanded nationwide as provinces would also be included in the digital payment system through an integrated framework.

Next year, he said, 100% utilization of funds through digital methods would be ensured.

During the ceremony, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme Amir Ahmed Ali gave a detailed briefing on the PM Ramazan Relief Package and digital wallets.

On the occasion, the prime minister gave away honourary shields to officers from public and private institutions who played a significant role in implementing the PM Ramazan Relief Package.

