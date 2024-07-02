Open Menu

Scope Of ECE Project To Be Expanded To All Parts Of Country: Education Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Scope of ECE project to be expanded to all parts of country: Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday expressed his commitment to expand the scope of the Early Childhood Education project to all parts of the country.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the Islamabad Capital Territory’s first state-of-the-art Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) at Islamabad Model School, F-7/2.

The federal minister stated “such facilities are designed to stimulate children early childhood development”.

Emphasizing the importance of early child education for social and intellectual development of the children during the initial years, the minister said that this project will be extended to other parts of the country. 

Appreciating the initiative, Secretary Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani explained that this model is based on the pilot project being executed in urban 10 school with five ECE. 

He said that ECE project will be expanded to existing 50 rural and 50 urban schools with attached washrooms while the staff is being trained as well to handle these children in liaison with America Lycetuff DNK School System.

The ministry believed ECE as one of the most pivotal stages of learning.

The latest developments in science have shown that the first six years of a child’s life are crucial when it comes to early childhood development.

More than one million neural connections are formed each second in a child’s brain during this period, showing us that they learn more in these early years than they do at any other point in their lives.

ECE (Early Childhood Education) Centers project is a PSDP funded project of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. It covers recruitment of trained Montessori teachers, assistant teachers, furniture, Montessori equipment and renovation work in existing classrooms.

The project’s objectives include provision of early childhood education to the in habitants of ICT, in line with SDG-4 (Quality Education) and SDG-5 (Gender Indicate the objectives of the Project Equality).

The project will help enrich existing educational facilities through providing/repairing/maintaining infrastructure and equipment according to the ECE needs.

Provision of ECE-trained teaching staff to sustain the ECE initiative and congenial teaching and learning environment for toddlers are also among the targets.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Khalid Maqbool All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

28 minutes ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

36 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

49 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

58 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan