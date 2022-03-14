UrduPoint.com

Scope Of Municipal Services Extended To Different Parts Of Distt East: Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Scope of municipal services extended to different parts of distt east: Administrator

Administrator District Management Corporation (DMC) East Rahmatullah Sheikh Monday said the scope of municipal services has been extended to different parts of district east and citizens have started benefiting from development works, Administrator said he himself was inspecting development works and taking steps to solve the problems of the areas after reviewing them, according to a news release

He expressed these views while inspecting the development works and condition of areas the CP Barar Society UC-12, Balouch Goth UC-20, Faizan e Madina and UC-18 Huma Square.

Superintending Engineer M&E Mubeen Sheikh, Superintending Engineer B&R Salman Memon Executive Engineer Iqbal Malah accompanied him.

Rahmatullah Sheikh immediately issued orders for betterment of drains around Faizan-e-Madina UC-20 after reviewing the condition.

During the inspection of the other places, the administrator reviewed the quality of work being done for the improvement of roads and directed that officers should monitor the ongoing development works themselves and ensure usage of better quality and technical resources.

