Scope of SWMC to be expanded: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that it has been decided to expand scope of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to provide better municipal services to people.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding the Sub-National Governance Programme on Friday.

ADCG Shahid Abbas, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto and other officers were also present.

The DC said In five urban union councils of the district council, efforts were being made tosign an agreement to hand over sanitation system to the SWMC.