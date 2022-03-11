Scope of uplift works extended to every related deptt of DMC East: Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Rahmatullah Sheikh Friday said development works are being ensured in every field to provide municipal services. The M&E department is doing significant service in the installation and repair of street lights.

He expressed these views while inspecting the installation and repair of street lights at various roundabouts, roads and areas along with Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto.

The administrator inspected roads connected to Chandni Chowk, New Town, Mashriq Centre, Sharfabad, Medicam and Chaar Minar roundabouts Bahadurabad, New M.A. Jinnah Road.

He directed that steps should be taken to further improve the situation of street lights, equipping the areas with light is also our top priority.

Rahmatullah Sheikh gave orders to illuminate the surroundings of cemeteries and mosques in connection with Shab-e-Baaraat and appreciated Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto and his team for doing a good job but there is a need to play a role in making it possible to redress complaints.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto briefed Administrator DMC East on the installation and repair work of street lights and informed that the situation of street lights should also be played.