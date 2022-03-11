UrduPoint.com

Scope Of Uplift Works Extended To Every Related Deptt Of DMC East: Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Scope of uplift works extended to every related deptt of DMC East: Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Rahmatullah Sheikh Friday said development works are being ensured in every field to provide municipal services. The M&E department is doing significant service in the installation and repair of street lights.

He expressed these views while inspecting the installation and repair of street lights at various roundabouts, roads and areas along with Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto.

The administrator inspected roads connected to Chandni Chowk, New Town, Mashriq Centre, Sharfabad, Medicam and Chaar Minar roundabouts Bahadurabad, New M.A. Jinnah Road.

He directed that steps should be taken to further improve the situation of street lights, equipping the areas with light is also our top priority.

Rahmatullah Sheikh gave orders to illuminate the surroundings of cemeteries and mosques in connection with Shab-e-Baaraat and appreciated Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto and his team for doing a good job but there is a need to play a role in making it possible to redress complaints.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto briefed Administrator DMC East on the installation and repair work of street lights and informed that the situation of street lights should also be played.

Related Topics

Road Job Top

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on la ..

40 minutes ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

43 minutes ago
 The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

45 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

49 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

60 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>