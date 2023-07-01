Open Menu

Scorching Heat Caused Breakdown Of 11 KV High Power Transmission Lines In Mirpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Scorching heat caused breakdown of 11 KV high power transmission lines in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) : , Jul 01 (APP)::Life was partially paralyzed in a big part of the lake city of Mirpur AJK on Eid day as rising scorching heat wave resulted in breakdown of 11 KV main Industrial Area feeder transmission lines passing through the populated D/4 housing sector plunging the area into power outage for several hours.

On the directives of Mirpur city, Exective Engineer Sardar Shoukat Abbasi the State Electricity Department teams rushed to the affected lines site at Sector D/4 Industrial Area where the high power 11 KV high power transmission line was blown up due to the exceptional heat wave under the supervision of SDO Muhammad Ali, Areas Sub Engineer/Sr.

Line Superintendent Khawaja Ansar Mahmood who removed the major faults within hours restoring the power supply lines without taking care of the Eid celebrations with their beloved families.

Following quick hectic efforts by the Line staff, the power supply in the affected areas was restored instantly within few hours.

The areas' population has warmly lauded the outstanding performance of the AJK State Electricity Department, currently serving Azad Jammu Kashmir under the sincere guidance of AJK Administrative Service (AJKAS) Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry, Secretary to AJK government for Electricity and Energy Resources.

AHR.

