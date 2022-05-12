Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes up in twin cities

The demand of tamarind (Imli) and prunes (Aalo Bukhara) juice has gone up with the people thronging markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad daily to quench their thirst and beat the scorching heat

Vendors selling sweet and sour drinks alongside the various thoroughfares and streets of the twin cities are making good profits due to its high demand among the people amid the hot weather.

"Imli Aallo Bukhara Sharbat is the gift of summer season due to its distinguished taste and health benefits", said Saleem Satti, a cart vendor in G-6 sector, while talking to APP on Thursday.

"I sale warm corn soup in winter and chilled Alo Bukhara sharbat in winter as these two items are not only in high demand but also the most profitable ones. Selling sharbat is more lucrative business as it demands less effort and helps earn more profit", said Ahmad Nisar, another sharbat seller at the Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi.

Maleeha Sultan, a university student taking refreshing sharbat at the cart in front of Bahria University said that the blend of imli alloo bukhara was her most favorite drink among all the beverages.

"Imli allo bukhara sharbat is the most exquisit thing for me in summer season as this is the best way to beat the scorching heat", she expressed.

Jamshed Kapri, a laborer enjoying the chill blend under the shadow of tree alongside the Islamabad Highway said that he took the sharbat daily after retiring from his work.

Highlighting health benefits of imli allo bukhara sharbat, Doctor Fiaz Ali said that the blend of tamarind and prunes strengthened immune system, ensured healthy skin, helped weight loss and good for eyesight due to the rich nutrients value of tamarind and prunes.