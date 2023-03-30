UrduPoint.com

Score Of Utility Stores Being Expanded To Villages To Facilitate Masses; Irshad Sial

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Score of utility stores being expanded to villages to facilitate masses; Irshad Sial

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State Mahar Irshad Sial said that the Federal government had given the historic package of over Rs five billion to offer the subsidy on commodities to the masses through Utility Stores.

He expressed these views while inaugurating an outlet of Utility Store in Muradabad along with Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Malik Nair Abbas on Thursday.

He further said that a huge number of families were getting benefit through the government's historical subsidy package adding that commodities were being provided to public on subsidized rates there.

Mahar Irshad said that the scope of the Utility Stores was being expanded to villages from cities so that the people living in far flung areas could get benefit from the subsidy in their locality and Utility Store had been set up in Muradabad area in this regard.

Regional Manager USC Malik Nair Abbas said that 15 to 20 percent special discount was being given on 500 items of daily necessities and 46 utility stores and eight utility franchises were working across the district.

He informed that new mini markets in Kot Addu and Shahr Sultan would also start working soon and now, thousands of people would avail the facility through store established in Moradabad.

He said that special checking of utility stores was being made across the district for redressal of the citizen's complaints, adding that ample stock of commodities was available at all stores.

Related Topics

Moradabad Kot Addu Market All From Government Mini Billion

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

2 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

3 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

4 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

4 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.