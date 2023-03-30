Score of utility stores being expanded to villages to facilitate masses; Irshad Sial

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State Mahar Irshad Sial said that the Federal government had given the historic package of over Rs five billion to offer the subsidy on commodities to the masses through Utility Stores.

He expressed these views while inaugurating an outlet of Utility Store in Muradabad along with Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Malik Nair Abbas on Thursday.

He further said that a huge number of families were getting benefit through the government's historical subsidy package adding that commodities were being provided to public on subsidized rates there.

Mahar Irshad said that the scope of the Utility Stores was being expanded to villages from cities so that the people living in far flung areas could get benefit from the subsidy in their locality and Utility Store had been set up in Muradabad area in this regard.

Regional Manager USC Malik Nair Abbas said that 15 to 20 percent special discount was being given on 500 items of daily necessities and 46 utility stores and eight utility franchises were working across the district.

He informed that new mini markets in Kot Addu and Shahr Sultan would also start working soon and now, thousands of people would avail the facility through store established in Moradabad.

He said that special checking of utility stores was being made across the district for redressal of the citizen's complaints, adding that ample stock of commodities was available at all stores.