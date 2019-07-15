UrduPoint.com
Scores Of European Multinational Companies Poised To Invest In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade andInvestment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir Monday said thatscores of world renowned multinational companies in Europe are poised toinvest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudentbusiness-friendly policies introduced by PTI-led government headed by PrimeMinister Imran Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade andInvestment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir Monday said thatscores of world renowned multinational companies in Europe are poised toinvest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudentbusiness-friendly policies introduced by PTI-led government headed by PrimeMinister Imran Khan.These views were expressed by newly appointed spokesperson to PrimeMinister Imran Khan on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe SahibzadaAamir Jahangir accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister's spokesperson DrShahbaz Gill while talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chairman FaisalabadIndustrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) during visitto FIEDMC camp office here."With abundant workforce and business-friendly policies, Pakistan offerslucrative investment opportunities to local and foreign investors," headded.

He said that the business community has an important role to playin this regard and underscored that the government is taking bold stepsto ensure business and investment friendly environment in the country as itis cornerstone for the economic progress and prosperity.

He stressed thatour industrialists and businessmen should focus on export oriented productsbecause increase in exports is pivotal for the economic stability.He further said approximately 3.5 million Pakistanis are settled inEurope and out of them only 1.5 millions dwell in United Kingdom aloneand they can make investment in the fields of Information Technology,Telecommunications, Infrastructure Development, education and FoodPreservation Technologies and the government especially FIEDMC will provideall facilities to materialize their investment.

He said that manydelegations of foreign investors are scheduled to meet Prime MinisterImran Khan shortly to make announcement in various sectors to steer thePakistan out of financial crunch.Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir said that expat Pakistanis in Europe and UnitedKingdom are keen to make investment of billions of Dollar in Pakistanand in this regard, he has chalked out a comprehensive strategy withconsultations of them.

"Pakistan was particularly interested in transfer oftechnology for which expatriate Pakistanis would have to play their role,adding exchange of business delegations and holding of single countryexhibitions could boost bilateral trade," he added.He said the good thing is that overseas Pakistanis would also bring theirexperience and knowledge along with their money.

"We have identified fieldsof cooperation in agriculture, food processing, hydroelectric and renewableenergy, digitisation of the industry, electronics, information technology,LNG storage and re-gasification etc," he added.He also lauded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding thatEuropean investors could also bring in investment for increased cooperationwith Pakistan in this game changing mega projects.

