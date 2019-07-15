Scores of European multinational companies showing interest to invest in Pakistan

Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir Monday said that world renowned multinational companies in Europe are poised to invest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudent business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir Monday said that world renowned multinational companies in Europe are poised to invest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudent business

These views were expressed by newly appointed spokesperson to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, while talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) during visit to FIEDMC camp office here," says a press release issued here today.

"With abundant workforce and business-friendly policies, Pakistan offers lucrative investment opportunities to local and foreign investors," he added.

He said that the business community has an important role to play in this regard and underscored that the government is taking bold steps to ensure business and investment friendly environment in the country..

He stressed that our industrialists and businessmen should focus on export oriented products because increase in exports is pivotal for the economic stability.

He further said approximately 3.5 million Pakistanis are settled in Europe and out of them only 1.5 millions dwell in United Kingdom.

The 1.5 million residing UK alone can make investment in the fields of Information Technology, Telecommunications, Infrastructure Development, education and Food Preservation Technologies and the government especially FIEDMC will provide all facilities to materialize their investment.

He said that many delegations of foreign investors are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan shortly to make announcement in various sectors to steer the Pakistan out of financial crunch.

Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir said that expat Pakistanis in Europe and United Kingdom are keen to make investment of billions of Dollar in Pakistan and in this regard, he has chalked out a comprehensive strategy with consultations of them.

"Pakistan was particularly interested in transfer of technology for which expatriate Pakistanis would have to play their role.

He adding that exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost bilateral trade.

He said the good thing is that overseas Pakistanis would also bring their experience and knowledge along with their money.

"We have identified fields of cooperation in agriculture, food processing, hydroelectric and renewable energy, digitization of the industry, electronics, information technology, LNG storage and re-gasification etc," he added.

He also lauded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that European investors could also bring in investment for increased cooperation with Pakistan in this game changing mega projects.

Welcoming appointment of Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir as spokesperson to Prime Minister, Mian Kashif said Jahangir's induction was much needed because he has decades long good durable links with business community in UK and Europe and he will play a key role in taking forward Imran Khan's vision for Naya Pakistan.