UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Of European Multinational Companies Showing Interest To Invest In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Scores of European multinational companies showing interest to invest in Pakistan

Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir Monday said that world renowned multinational companies in Europe are poised to invest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudent business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir Monday said that world renowned multinational companies in Europe are poised to invest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudent business.

These views were expressed by newly appointed spokesperson to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Trade and Investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, while talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) during visit to FIEDMC camp office here," says a press release issued here today.

"With abundant workforce and business-friendly policies, Pakistan offers lucrative investment opportunities to local and foreign investors," he added.

He said that the business community has an important role to play in this regard and underscored that the government is taking bold steps to ensure business and investment friendly environment in the country..

He stressed that our industrialists and businessmen should focus on export oriented products because increase in exports is pivotal for the economic stability.

He further said approximately 3.5 million Pakistanis are settled in Europe and out of them only 1.5 millions dwell in United Kingdom.

The 1.5 million residing UK alone can make investment in the fields of Information Technology, Telecommunications, Infrastructure Development, education and Food Preservation Technologies and the government especially FIEDMC will provide all facilities to materialize their investment.

He said that many delegations of foreign investors are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan shortly to make announcement in various sectors to steer the Pakistan out of financial crunch.

Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir said that expat Pakistanis in Europe and United Kingdom are keen to make investment of billions of Dollar in Pakistan and in this regard, he has chalked out a comprehensive strategy with consultations of them.

"Pakistan was particularly interested in transfer of technology for which expatriate Pakistanis would have to play their role.

He adding that exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost bilateral trade.

He said the good thing is that overseas Pakistanis would also bring their experience and knowledge along with their money.

"We have identified fields of cooperation in agriculture, food processing, hydroelectric and renewable energy, digitization of the industry, electronics, information technology, LNG storage and re-gasification etc," he added.

He also lauded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that European investors could also bring in investment for increased cooperation with Pakistan in this game changing mega projects.

Welcoming appointment of Sahibzada Aamir Jahangir as spokesperson to Prime Minister, Mian Kashif said Jahangir's induction was much needed because he has decades long good durable links with business community in UK and Europe and he will play a key role in taking forward Imran Khan's vision for Naya Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister World Technology Exchange Exports Business Education Punjab Dollar Europe Naya Pakistan Agriculture Company Visit CPEC United Kingdom Money All From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

President receives written letter from New Zealand ..

29 minutes ago

Lessva bye-pass road washed away in terrible flood ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns MQM leader Imran Far ..

2 minutes ago

CNS court awards six years imprisonment to narcoti ..

2 minutes ago

Work on Dasu hydropower project to start shortly: ..

2 minutes ago

1st China-Africa peace,security forum opens in Bei ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.