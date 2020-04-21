Scores of JI families, workers joins PTI in Bajaur

Member of National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan welcomed those who joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Dama Dula, Landai Shah of Mamond Tehsil, District Bajaur by leaving JI.

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan welcomed those who joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Dama Dula, Landai Shah of Mamond Tehsil, District Bajaur by leaving JI.

Addressing the participants, the MNA Gul Zafar Khan said that for the people of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf have now become the only hope to make a prosperous Pakistan because PTI leadership and workers believed in serving the masses.

He said the soon after coming into power a record developmental projects were underway in district which had earlier being ignored. He said PTI believed in serving he people as countrymen were the force which could make Pakistan a prosperous.

"Our people were hardworking and committed but they were being neglected in decision making," MNA Gul Zafar Khan said. He said the record developmental projected would be completed well before the ending of the government tenure and would certain bring good to the people of Bajaur.

Those who joined were Malik Mashi Khan, Malik Jaja alias Abdullah, Sarbland Khan, Gul Zada, Laiq Zada, Amirzada, Dr. Zahir Shah, Haji Muhammad, Mohammad Ibrahim, Malik Khan Zada, and others. Those who joined the party declared disillusionment with the Jamaat-e-Islami, saying that the Jamaat-e-Islami did not look behind to come and solve the problems being faced by the people. JI just got our vote and did not bother to take any steps for the solution of their genuine problems but PTI have taken record developmental projects without any party affiliation that is why they joined PTI. Former candidate Dr Hameed-ur-Rehman was also present at the participation joining ceremony.