Scores Of JSQM, JSSF, JSM & JSMM Quit Nationalist Politics

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Scores of JSQM, JSSF, JSM & JSMM quit nationalist politics

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 70 members of the mainstream Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM- Bashir), Jeay Sindh Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Students Federation (JSSF), and its Arisar faction as well as the Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) in Sukkur on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan to express solidarity with countrymen and Kashmiris, announced their decision to quit the parties during a press conference here on Saturday.

The workers announced they were moving away from nationalistic politics and would join mainstream parties to work for 'pro-Pakistan politics'.

President JSQM Khairpur district, Liauqat Ali son of Naimat Ali Chana, Zahid Hussain, Ayaz Junejo, Shaman Jagirani, Mazhar Lashari, Dodo Mumdani, Manzoor Dharejo, Nabi Bux, Nazeer Shaikh, Barkat Samo, Naeem Ansari, Amjad Gopang, Mansoor Ansari, Nadir Gopang and others announced their departure the concerned functionaries.

All workers leaving were active in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts.

Speaking at a press conference here, as many as 70 activists, including some senior district-level leaders, said they had decided to resign from the membership of their respective party/group and work for the solidarity of the country.

There is no scope for nationalist parties/groups and nationalist politics in Sindh under the given situation, they said.

Some other JSQM and Jeay Sindh Tehreek activists were of the view that their respective leaderships had failed to protect and guide them on what to do in the prevailing conditions.

They chanting the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir becaome Pakistan and Pak Army Zindabad.

