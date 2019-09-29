Scores of people attend Grand Pakistan Festival in France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The third edition of mega Pakistan Festival held in Sarcelles, a city in the suburbs of Paris was specially dedicated this year to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Ambassador in France Moin ul Haque along with member of French parliament Francois Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles Patrick Haddad jointly inaugurated the event, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Thousands of people from various walks of life including local French politicians and officials, diplomats, members of French civil society, media persons and expatriate Pakistanis attended the festival.

Addressing the gathering on the inaugural ceremony, Moin-ul-Haque thanked Management committee of the Pakistani Festival for successful organization of the festival.

The ambassador also praised the community's efforts in strongly advocating the cause of Kashmiris in France.

He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Francoise Pupponi and Patrick Haddad while speaking on the occasion, thanked the Pakistani community for organizing this festival and termed it as a valuable addition in the cultural landscape of France which had provided the French public a rare chance to experience a mini Pakistan in France.

Earlier, the young children song patriotic songs and many speeches were made in solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The speakers called upon the international community to play its role to find a lasting solution to the decade old issue as per resolutions of the UNSC and aspiration of the Kashmiris people.

Number of stalls offering authentic Pakistani food, products and traditional souvenirs also attracted interest of the visitors.

Sahir Ali Bagha, and Ms. Shagufta Awan, the Pakistani famous singers who were specially flown from Pakistan for the festival enlightened the evening with heart-warming patriotic songs, sufi music and their famous numbers.