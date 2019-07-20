Scores of people reach free hepatitis screening camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :People in large numbers reached the free screening of hepatitis camp on the third day.

The camp was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Government Mozang Hospital. Highlighting the importance of the screening camps, the minister said 10 per cent people had been affected by the disease in Pakistan.

She said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign throughout Punjab regarding hepatitis B and C.

Dr Yasmin Rashid asked philanthropists to support the government cause of eradicating fatal disease like hepatitis. The government was taking effective measures to save the lives of mothers and children, she added.

The screening camps were providing free screening facility to diagnose hepatitis B and C in various localites.

She said that Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme was providing free-of-cost treatment facilities and medicines to the hepatitis patients throughout the province.

The minister said that a project with Rs 400 million was being launched for safe disposal of government hospitals' waste. She said that medicines worth Rs 31 billion had been purchased for the public sector hospitals in Punjab. Shortage of ventilators in government hospitals was an open proof of lack of interest in the sector of the outgoing government, she added.

She said that under teh Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme 55,000 barbers had been registered throughout the province.