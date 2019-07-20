UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Of People Reach Free Hepatitis Screening Camp

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Scores of people reach free hepatitis screening camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :People in large numbers reached the free screening of hepatitis camp on the third day.

The camp was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Government Mozang Hospital. Highlighting the importance of the screening camps, the minister said 10 per cent people had been affected by the disease in Pakistan.

She said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign throughout Punjab regarding hepatitis B and C.

Dr Yasmin Rashid asked philanthropists to support the government cause of eradicating fatal disease like hepatitis. The government was taking effective measures to save the lives of mothers and children, she added.

The screening camps were providing free screening facility to diagnose hepatitis B and C in various localites.

She said that Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme was providing free-of-cost treatment facilities and medicines to the hepatitis patients throughout the province.

The minister said that a project with Rs 400 million was being launched for safe disposal of government hospitals' waste. She said that medicines worth Rs 31 billion had been purchased for the public sector hospitals in Punjab. Shortage of ventilators in government hospitals was an open proof of lack of interest in the sector of the outgoing government, she added.

She said that under teh Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme 55,000 barbers had been registered throughout the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Punjab Government Billion Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

47 minutes ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

1 hour ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

1 hour ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

1 hour ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.