Scorpion researcher calls for establishing modern lab to extract precious venom for treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A scorpion researcher in Peshawar who has collected and preserved around 700 kinds of arachnids at a refrigerator in his home for study purpose has called for establishment of a modern lab for extracting highly precious venom for treatment of fatal diseases besides earning foreign exchange through international trade.

"My research findings discovered that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rich biodiversity of scorpions and through farming of the arthropod we can extract highly valuable venom both for treatment purpose and for trade at international level," observed Sahibzada Muhammad Jawad, a researcher doing Phd from Zoology Department of Peshawar University.

The title of Jawad PhD research is `Systematics and Biodiversity of Scorpion fauna occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On completion of studies, Jawad will become first scholar in KP having expertise on scorpion diversity in the province.

Talking to APP, Jawad informed that during his studies he has collected 700 scorpions from different areas of the province including Chitral, Newly Merged Districts, Shalman hills in Khyber District and suburban areas of Peshawar.

"In order to explore scorpion families and its specimen, I am working on its morphological and molecular basis," Sahibzada told APP.

About his research findings, he said, in KP he found three families of scorpions while in Pakistan there are a total of five families. Exploring of scorpion types in the province needs further research, he went on to say.

Jawad said Pakistan has rich diversity of scorpion which needs to be tapped for extracting venom of the arachnids and has a lot of demand in international market.

In Pakistan, he continued, there is no modern laboratory for extraction, preservation and research of scorpion venom.

Even in Afghanistan, he continued, a person has set up a scorpion farm at Lashkargah area and is selling venom in international market at exorbitant price in dollars.

If government establishes a lab, it will help in carrying out research on rich biodiversity of arthropods in the country besides other benefits we can get from it.

Jawad disclosed that according of media reports scorpion venom is considered as most expensive fluid in the world and a meager quantity of the toxin measuring about 500 gram can be sold at a price of 2.5 million US Dollars in international market.

Scorpion venom is used for treatment of fatal disease including cancer and for rheumatoid arthritis because of which it has great demand in international market.

Black scorpion weighing up to 50 grams in weight also has very much attractive price in international market as a result of which a number of people are getting involve in scorpion hunting, he disclosed.

Jawad said he is doing research on his own expenses and facing a lot of hardships due to financial constraints.

To meet his household expenses, he is also doing a job of teacher at a Primary school and serves as visiting faculty at different universities which consumes his most time and affect the research work.

He demanded official support in regard with continuing his research which after completion will benefit biodiversity of the country besides getting benefits from scorpion venom.

In this regard, he also thanked Adviser to KP Chief Minister on IT, Ziaullah Bangash who visited his home, showed interest in his research work and held out assurance of providing officials support to complete his work.