Scotland PML-Q President Calls On Punjab CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Scotland PML-Q President Shabbir Shah here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Scotland PML-Q President Shabbir Shah here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the CM said that overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and their services cannot be forgotten in augmenting and strengthening the national economy.

He termed the overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors of their dear homeland. He vowed to bring a comprehensive policy for resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

MNA Moonis Elahi was also present.

