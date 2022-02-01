Scott Mastic calls on Moonis Elahi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was committed to the longevity and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Talking to International Republican Institute America (IRI) delegation led by Vice President Scott Mastic at his residence here, he said Pakistan PML-Q's politics revolved around good governance, human development, social and economic progress, electoral reforms, and rights of the youth, women and the underprivileged in the country.

Resident Director IRI Pakistan Nargis Khan was present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Moonis Elahi said the PML-Q had always promoted strong democratic culture in decision-making within the party and the country, adding that his party had always stressed on the initiatives which brought about social and economic prosperity for the people.

Moonis Elahi hailed IRI's role in promotion of true democratic development and research-based policy making in Pakistan.

He assured the IRI delegation that PML would actively participate in the training programs conducted by the IRI.

Scott Mastic assured of IRI's cooperation to the PML-Q.