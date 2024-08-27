Scott Urbom Assumes Role As Consul General Of U.S Consulate General Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Scott Urbom has officially taken on the role of Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, underscoring the ongoing U.S.-Pakistan diplomatic relationship
According to a press release issued by the US Consulate, Scott Urbom brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He served most recently as Office Director in the Department of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, overseeing bilateral relations between the United States and multiple countries in this region. Prior assignments include Deputy Director of the Office of Korean Affairs; Deputy Political Chief at the American Institute in Taiwan; and DPRK Unit Chief in the Office of Korean Affairs.
His diverse foreign assignments include posts in Beijing, China; Bridgetown, Barbados; and Kyiv, Ukraine.
Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Urbom contributed to global education by teaching English as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Kazakhstan. He holds a degree from Georgetown University’s school of Foreign Service and master’s degrees from Harvard University and the National War College. He and his wife Sonia, a teacher and retired U.S. diplomat, have two daughters in college.
