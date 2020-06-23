UrduPoint.com
Scottish-based Welfare Organization Distributes Cash And Food Packages Amongst The Needy Persons In Abbottabad

Scottish-based welfare organization distributes cash and food packages amongst the needy persons in Abbottabad

A Scotland-based welfare organization Ehsas-e-Khalq Tuesday distributed cash and food packages to 250 needy families in rural areas of district Abbottabad to help them fight against COVID-19 while staying at homes

Earlier, during the last phase of distribution in Ramazan, Ehsas-e-Khalq Welfare Scotland provided food and cash assistance to the deserving people of villages including Bandi Maira, Cham Rajput, Chatharnath, Thaathi, Chahaan and other surrounding areas to deal with the Coronavirus emergency.

Earlier, during the last phase of distribution in Ramazan, Ehsas-e-Khalq Welfare Scotland provided food and cash assistance to the deserving people of villages including Bandi Maira, Cham Rajput, Chatharnath, Thaathi, Chahaan and other surrounding areas to deal with the Coronavirus emergency.

Chairman Ehsas-e-Khalq Raja Javed formed a five-member committee comprising Amins Raja Amjad, Raja Abdul Hameed, Raja Sajjad, Raja Shahid and Raja Zeeshan along with the local volunteers started the relief project in the rural areas of Abbottabad to provide door to door food packages to about 250 families as well as cash assistance.

The beneficiary families appreciated the Ehsas-e-Khalq Welfare Scotland relief programme and said it is highly commendable and a sigh of relief in this difficult time of the global crisis of Coronavirus outbreak.

Similarly, during last winter, Ehsas-e- Khalq Welfare Scotland had organized a "Winter Package" in which warm clothes and shawls were distributed to deserving people of Galyat.

