Scottish Delegation Visits PU
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A three-member delegation from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, led by Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Lynn Kilbride, visited Punjab University and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali.
The delegation included Dean of Grays school of Art and Acting Dean of Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment Dr Dan Allen, Dean of School of Computing and Engineering Technology Dr John Isaacs and Country Representative for Robert Gordon University Hassan Khan.
Dean Faculty of Computing and Information Technology Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman, Director Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Syed Nadir Hussain, Principal College of Art and Design Prof Dr Samina Nasim, Director Postgraduate Research Centre for Creative Arts Dr Naela Aamir and Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal from Department of Graphic Design were present.
During the meeting, both sides discussed potential collaborations in student and faculty exchange programmes and explore collaborative research opportunities.
PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership with Robert Gordon University and highlighted the significance of internationalisation in higher education. He emphasised the need for greater mobility of students and faculty to broaden horizons and promote innovation. The delegates expressed their keen interest in expanding cooperation with PU and assured their support towards achieving the shared goals in future.
