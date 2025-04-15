Open Menu

Scottish Delegation Visits PU

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Scottish delegation visits PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A three-member delegation from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, led by Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Lynn Kilbride, visited Punjab University and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali.

The delegation included Dean of Grays school of Art and Acting Dean of Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment Dr Dan Allen, Dean of School of Computing and Engineering Technology Dr John Isaacs and Country Representative for Robert Gordon University Hassan Khan.

Dean Faculty of Computing and Information Technology Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman, Director Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Syed Nadir Hussain, Principal College of Art and Design Prof Dr Samina Nasim, Director Postgraduate Research Centre for Creative Arts Dr Naela Aamir and Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal from Department of Graphic Design were present.

During the meeting, both sides discussed potential collaborations in student and faculty exchange programmes and explore collaborative research opportunities.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership with Robert Gordon University and highlighted the significance of internationalisation in higher education. He emphasised the need for greater mobility of students and faculty to broaden horizons and promote innovation. The delegates expressed their keen interest in expanding cooperation with PU and assured their support towards achieving the shared goals in future.

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

1 hour ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

2 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

2 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

4 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

5 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan