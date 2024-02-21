Open Menu

Scouting Has Profound Impact On Youth, Says Provincial Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:13 PM

Scouting has a profound impact on youth and plays a vital role in personality development in their lives, said Balochistan Boys Scouts Association Provincial Commissioner and Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday

“As we celebrate Lord Baden-Powell's birthday, Scouting's impact on youth personal development, environmental protection and community involvement is deeply felt in our region,” he said in a statement issued here.

Commemorating World Scouting Day, he said scouting provides our youth with an essential platform for self-exploration, leadership development and service to others.

Besides, it empowers individuals, provides training for physical and mental development and value enhancement, and fosters inter-connections, harmony and solidarity with social evolution, leading to positive change among youth.

It is worth mentioning that we could witness the strength of Scouting, which nurtures compassion and empathy in our youth.

On this special day, let us renew the new covenant of scouting values and let the young men and women in general play their role in building a bright future for Pakistan.

APP/ask.

