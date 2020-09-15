UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scouting Teaches Us Service, Sacrifice

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Scouting teaches us service, sacrifice

Scouting teaches us service to mankind and rendering sacrifices for humanity as it is much useful for society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Scouting teaches us service to mankind and rendering sacrifices for humanity as it is much useful for society.

Addressing concluding ceremony of a day long training on scouting, principal Govt Postgraduate College for Boys, Rana Masood Akhtar said that civilized societies promoted scouting around the world.

He informed scout serves people in peace as well as war adding that they save lives in natural catastrophies too.

He urged upon scouts to serve the people after completion of their training whole heartedly to minimize the suffering of humanity.

Member National Training team Pakistan Boys Scout Association, Sardar Muhammad Azhar was chief guest on the occasion.

A large number of scouts and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Government

Recent Stories

Dengue cases in Laos reach 6,203

3 minutes ago

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident co ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine of Russia's Chumakov Institute En ..

3 minutes ago

US Oil Production to Decline by 0.7Mbd in 2020, by ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intel Chief Refutes Claims Moscow ..

3 minutes ago

Shafqat warns to close such schools failing to com ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.