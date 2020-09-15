Scouting teaches us service, sacrifice

Scouting teaches us service to mankind and rendering sacrifices for humanity as it is much useful for society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Scouting teaches us service to mankind and rendering sacrifices for humanity as it is much useful for society.

Addressing concluding ceremony of a day long training on scouting, principal Govt Postgraduate College for Boys, Rana Masood Akhtar said that civilized societies promoted scouting around the world.

He informed scout serves people in peace as well as war adding that they save lives in natural catastrophies too.

He urged upon scouts to serve the people after completion of their training whole heartedly to minimize the suffering of humanity.

Member National Training team Pakistan Boys Scout Association, Sardar Muhammad Azhar was chief guest on the occasion.

A large number of scouts and faculty members attended the ceremony.