Scouts Always Served Public In Every Difficult Time: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon has said the Scouts have always served the public in every difficult time and played an important role by the side of government institutions in dealing with any kind of emergency.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the annual award distribution ceremony organized by Al-Mustafa Scouts Open Group at Degree College Latifabad.

The Commissioner said that Scouts had been playing an active role for the betterment of society.

The administration would extend all possible cooperation to the Scouts organizations in their efforts to provide services to society, the Commissioner assured.

Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah also appreciated the services of the scouts and assured all possible cooperation from the police.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Controller education board Masroor Ahmed Zai and representatives of religious and social organizations were also present.

The awards were also distributed among the best-performing Scouts.

