Scouts assisting frontliners in fight against COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Boy Scouts Association's Provincial Secretary Syed Akhtar Mir on Friday said that youth affiliated with scouts were engaged in the fight against COVID-19 and also providing assistance to government agencies in this regard.

Talking to APP, he said that the scouts of Sindh Boy Scouts Association (BSA) were providing assistance at the Sukkur Quarantine Center and Field Isolation Ward established at Expo Center Karachi.

He said on the instructions of Provincial Commissioner of Scouts and Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, the scouts were providing all needed assistance to the government agencies in their fight against coronavirus.

Akhtar Mir said the scouts were creating awareness among masses regarding precautionary measure against COVID-19 including washing hands frequently, maintenance of social distancing and following of SOPs during the imposition of lockdown.

He said that the scouts were assisting different public departments at Labour Colony Quarantine Center Sukkur.

He informed that the scouts of BSA were providing their services at the centers of Ehsaas Cash Assistance Programme to ensure social distancing among the visiting the centers to collect cash.

An operational headquarter had been established at BSA Training Center Gulshan Iqbal, which was constantly in touch with the scouts located in every district of the province.

The scouts of Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi Division were also providing assistance ration distribution among the deserving people.

Besides, ration bags were also distributed among 150 needy scouts arranged with cooperation of senior and generous scouts leaders.

The scouts also collected blood donations for children with thalassemia and handed over to the concerned organizations.

In addition, lab tests and coronavirus symptoms tests of frontline police officers and personnel were being conducted at the Provincial Scouts Headquarters in collaboration with the Essa Lab and Serving Friends.

An awareness seminar was also organized at the Siddiq Memon Scout Auditorium which was addressed by Dr Farhan Essa, Sohani Murad of CPLC, Dr Hanif, SSP Irfan Bahadur and Red Crescent Secretary Qamar Wasim.