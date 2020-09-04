UrduPoint.com
Scouts Play Important Role During Emergencies, War

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of world, the Scouts in Pakistan also assist and guide people during disasters and other emergencies besides providing first aid.

In the 1965 war, besides collecting the supplies for courageous soldiers of armed forces, the Scouts also played role in controlling the rumours and helped digging trenches and evacuated civilians during attacks.

In connection with Defense Day, Provincial Secretary, Sindh Boy Scouts Association and Director (Training), Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Syed Akhtar Mir talking to APP said that Pakistan Scouts also played a pivotal role in the 1965 war.

The Scouts helped the Pakistan Army and civilians on the country's borders.

Akhtar Mir said that the country observe Defense Day with enthusiasm every year which is mainly due to the fact that on the day brave and courageous armed forces defeated enemy in the war.

He recalled that during the 1965 war, the scouts collected food items for the soldiers of Pakistan Army not only deployed in Lahore and Sialkot sectors, but also in other cities of the country where the Army was stationed.

The scouts collected flour, lentils, rice, powdered milk, biscuits, drinking water, blankets, sheets and other items.

Syed Akhtar Mir added that in addition to collecting items for the daily needs of the Armed Forces, the scouts also played an important role in controlling rumours circulating in the cities.

He gave the example that if a rumour was spread about an airport being blown up in a city, then the scouts would reach the city themselves and take the citizens into confidence explaining them about such rumours.

Similarly, if there were any complaints from somewhere that the citizens turned on the lights during the blackout, the scouts would camp for a few days or stay at their place where the complaint was received.

Responding to a question, Syed Akhtar Mir said that scouts also played their role in digging trenches and evacuating civilians during the attack.

To another query, Syed Akhtar Mir said the main purpose of scouting is to provide such support to the youth so that they can become a better individual and responsible citizen by highlighting their full physical, mental, spiritual and social abilities and to be able to play an effective role and work for the betterment of society.

To understand scouting in a single sentence, one can say, "Scouting is the name of building your character." It's a science through which a scout learns skill of not only adapting himself to the requirements of practical life but he is also able to render invaluable services to the country and the nation.

"Scouting is a sport played outdoors. There was a time when almost every school had a scout camp, in which the scouts were imparted training of first aid, firefighting techniques, carrying a patient without a stretcher and others," said Akhtar Mir.

