Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Scouts are playing an exemplary role in serving the humanity and spreading the message of brotherhood in society.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the scout annul function.

Scouts exhibited their skills to cope with the different situations and presented the skits. Dr Iqrar Khan said that the University was committed to serve the nations in the form of trained manpower, valuable research and outreach programmes.

He said that UAF always stood with the nation at the time of natural disasters like floods and earthquakes and played its due role in fighting the challenges.

He said that the scouts of UAF organize seminars and other programs from time to time for the ethical training of the young generation and to improve their God-given abilities.

Principal Office Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif while appreciating the activities of the Scouts for the improvement of the society expressed hope that in the coming years they will continue to perform their services with the same energy and the spirit of humanitarian service.

President Scouts Dr Irfan Afzal said that scouts of the UAF were the best one in the province working for the last 51 years.

He showed his commitment to make all-out effort for the betterment in the society.

Director Graduate Studies Dr. Khalid Bashir, Director Students Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr Benish Sarwar Khan and others were also present.