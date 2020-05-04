UrduPoint.com
Scouts To Hoist National Flag Daily At Katcheri Chowk In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:19 PM

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Monday hoisted national flag at the Katcheri Chowk in a ceremony organized by district scouts council to express their love for the motherland

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Monday hoisted national flag at the Katcheri Chowk in a ceremony organized by district scouts council to express their love for the motherland.

Scouts would hoist national flag every morning at 8 a.m and lower it at 5 p.

m in the evening daily, DC said adding that such flag hoisting event was held for the first time in Muzaffargarh.

"Pakistanis' eyes glitter with happiness whenever they see their flag fluttering and this sight would remain for times to come." Tareen said, adding that our flag symbolizes our freedom and its respect was more important than our life.

