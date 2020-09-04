Scouts to mark Defence Day at Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed yadgar

Scouts and leaders of Lahore will celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan at Yadgar of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Sept 6 at 10am, to pay tribute to the soldiers of Pak Army, who laid down their lives for the defence of the country during 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Scouts and leaders of Lahore will celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan at Yadgar of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Sept 6 at 10am, to pay tribute to the soldiers of Pak Army, who laid down their lives for the defence of the country during 1965 war.

According to the Punjab Boy Scouts Association here on Friday, scouts and leaders of Punjab always mark Defence Day with zeal and zest. Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed had sacrificed his life while defending an outpost on the strategic BRB Canal.

Maj Bhatti Shaheed was honoured with Nishan-i-Haider, the country's highest military award, for the gallantry he showed till his martyrdom in the 1965 War against India.