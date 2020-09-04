UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scouts To Mark Defence Day At Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Yadgar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

Scouts to mark Defence Day at Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed yadgar

Scouts and leaders of Lahore will celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan at Yadgar of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Sept 6 at 10am, to pay tribute to the soldiers of Pak Army, who laid down their lives for the defence of the country during 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Scouts and leaders of Lahore will celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan at Yadgar of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Sept 6 at 10am, to pay tribute to the soldiers of Pak Army, who laid down their lives for the defence of the country during 1965 war.

According to the Punjab Boy Scouts Association here on Friday, scouts and leaders of Punjab always mark Defence Day with zeal and zest. Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed had sacrificed his life while defending an outpost on the strategic BRB Canal.

Maj Bhatti Shaheed was honoured with Nishan-i-Haider, the country's highest military award, for the gallantry he showed till his martyrdom in the 1965 War against India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Defence Day

Recent Stories

PES Sialkot meeting reviews monthly performance

1 minute ago

KPHC starts one window service

1 minute ago

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

VIS Credit Rating reaffirms REIT rating of Dolmin ..

1 minute ago

Dr Asif Tanveer appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor U ..

1 minute ago

9 dead, 827 injured in 760 road accidents in Punja ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.