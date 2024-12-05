SCP allows government for privatization of PIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court has withdrawn its earlier order of barring the government from privatization of the national flag carrier the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), without the permission of the apex Court.

The six-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, was hearing the case relating to a suo motu notice on reports of selling major shares of PIA at a cheaper price.

The then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, had taken suo motu notice of the issue stopping the process of privatization with intentions to constitute a judicial commission, calculate the losses and probe the causes of heavy losses by the PIA.

The order directed the government not to proceed with the privatization of PIA without prior permission of the SCP.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, however, withdrew its order in a brief hearing Thursday, paving the way for the government's plans to go for the privatization of the national airline.