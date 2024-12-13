SCP allows military courts to announce reserved judgments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has conditionally allowed the military courts to proceed with announcement of reserved judgment in cases relating to civilians.

The final outcome is however conditional with the judgment of the Supreme Court in miscellaneous Intra Court Appeal (ICPs) relating to Trial of Civilian under Army Act 1952.

The accused, who are released according to reserved judgments of the military courts should be released immediately. Any relief given should be given. Accused with sentences should be transferred to civil jails until final verdict of the Supreme Court comes.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan heard the arguments in the land mark trail regarding military courts.

Additional Attorney General informed that Court that 20 out of 103 accused have released while two other are added.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail observed that nobody is forced to join armed forces of Pakistan.

Whoever joins the Army, knows that he will be subjected to Army Act in case of any violation and the Army Act doesn’t entertain fundamental rights.

Advocate Khawaja Harris, while responding to a question of the Court, said that nobody joins the Army with criminal intentions but the Fundamental Rights of an individual suspends the moment he violates the law.

Justice Musarrat Hilali inquired that what will happen to the trials held under the Army Act if the courts declares the disputed clause in Army Act null and void. If judgments in such cases are protected, as said by the Counsel for the Ministry of Defense, it will be a discrimination with the accused.

On the inquiry of the Court, AAGP informed the Court that all details about the incident of May 9 are received by his office and will be submitted in the Court soon.

The Court adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed after the winter vacation in the SCP.