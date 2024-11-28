SCP considers steps including feedback mechanism for improving justice system

Open Menu

Reaffirming his commitment to improving service delivery and expanding access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, presided over a meeting on Thursday at the Supreme Court of Pakistan here

The first meeting was attended by Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, along with Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, of the Supreme Court, Mr. Sher Shah, a renowned development expert, and other core team members.

The agenda focused on reviewing progress in key reform areas, including IT advancements, case management improvements, human resource optimization, capacity building, training initiatives and broader public consultation via feedback mechanism.

The Chief Justice and the judges acknowledged the significant progress made in these domains and commended the team for their dedication.

They also gave them a node to proceed in the matter with a few constructive suggestions to enhance the reform initiatives and ensure their support for effective implementation.

