SCP Dismayed Over Remarks Of PTI Counsel; Accepts Petition For Judicial Commission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court has conditionally accepted a plea of the Founder PTI to constitute a judicial commission for inquiry into the events relating to violent public mobilization on May 9, 2023.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was hearing the petition on Tuesday at the principal seat.
Earlier, the Registrar Office of the SCP objected to the petition terming it not of public interest. The Court, however, allowed the petition with the condition of proving the objections invalid before proceeding on the merits of the petition.
The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan opposed acceptance of the petition and said that he has arguments against the petition.
Counsel for Founder PTI, Advocate Hamid Khan argued before the court that a judicial commission is highly needed at least to inquire what actually happened on May 9, 2023.
The Court was dismayed over his remarks regarding ‘undeclared martial law in the country’ and asked the petitioner to prove his claim if there is any such evidence.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail termed it a sweeping statement and asked the petitioner to produce before the court if any authority has issued such an order.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that the Army is summoned by a civil government under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The petitioner can challenge it if he calls it undeclared martial law.
To a question raised by Justice Jamal Mandokhail as that why the petitioner did not approach a high court for the issue, Advocate Hamid Khan responded that the issue relates to the entire country and not to a particular province.
Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan observed that the objections of the Registrar Office are apparently valid but the Court allows a petitioner to argue on the petition beginning from responding to the questions raised by the Registrar Office.
The Court adjourned the proceeding for a date to be fixed later.
