SCP Dismisses Petition Challenging Extension Of COAS Tenure

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has dismissed a constitutional petition against the extension of the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The petition was dismissed after the petitioner Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi failed to appear before the court and defend his argument inspite of repeated notices.

Also, the new legislation fixing the tenure of all three service chiefs paved the way for the dismissal of the petition.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court was headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprised Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azher Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

This week, the Supreme Court constitutional bench has fixed more than 2000 cases for hearing.

