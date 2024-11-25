SCP disposes of suo moto notice against Azam Swati

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court disposed of a suo moto notice against Former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Azam Swati.

The notice was taken by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on the basis of misuse of authority and transferring Islamabad Police Chief for not siding with the Minister’s son in a personal land dispute.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court was headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The Court observed that the matters of tax and property may be dealt with by the department concerned. Any party, affected by today’s judgement can approach other forums for further proceedings.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the case is based on an event relating to criminal law and how the court can see tax and property affairs in it. Although, Azam Swati did not perform well as a minister.