SCP Disposes Off 4372 Cases In 5 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made significant strides in the dispensation of justice during the period from October 28 to November 29, 2024. The court disposed off 4,372 cases, while 1853 new cases were instituted.

This process reflects a renewed impetus towards clearing the backlog of cases and providing timely relief. The Chief Justice and Judges have worked relentlessly to ensure that the highest court of the country remain responsive to the needs of the public.

In addition to accelerating case disposal, the Chief Justice has placed judicial reforms at the forefront of his agenda. Over the past month, he has chaired several sessions to review progress in key areas, including advancements in information technology to modernize court operations, improvements in case management processes, and the optimization of human resources.

The Chief Justice has also prioritized capacity-building and training initiatives to equip judicial officers and staff with the skills needed to address evolving challenges.

Recognizing the importance of public engagement, the Chief Justice has emphasized broader consultation with stakeholders through feedback mechanisms. These initiatives are designed to make the judiciary more transparent, accessible, and citizen-focused, ensuring that the Supreme Court continues to uphold its constitutional mandate with integrity and efficiency.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver justice promptly and uphold the rule of law. Under the Chief Justice, the institution is poised to continue its efforts toward institutional growth, judicial excellence, and public trust.

