Open Menu

SCP Disposes Off 4372 Cases In One Month

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made significant strides in the dispensation of justice during the period from October 28 to November 29, 2024. The court disposed off 4,372 cases, while 1853 new cases were instituted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has made significant strides in the dispensation of justice during the period from October 28 to November 29, 2024. The court disposed off 4,372 cases, while 1853 new cases were instituted.

This process reflects a renewed impetus towards clearing the backlog of cases and providing timely relief. The Chief Justice and Judges have worked relentlessly to ensure that the highest court of the country remain responsive to the needs of the public.

In addition to accelerating case disposal, the Chief Justice has placed judicial reforms at the forefront of his agenda. Over the past month, he has chaired several sessions to review progress in key areas, including advancements in information technology to modernize court operations, improvements in case management processes, and the optimization of human resources.

The Chief Justice has also prioritized capacity-building and training initiatives to equip judicial officers and staff with the skills needed to address evolving challenges.

Recognizing the importance of public engagement, the Chief Justice has emphasized broader consultation with stakeholders through feedback mechanisms. These initiatives are designed to make the judiciary more transparent, accessible, and citizen-focused, ensuring that the Supreme Court continues to uphold its constitutional mandate with integrity and efficiency.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver justice promptly and uphold the rule of law. Under the Chief Justice, the institution is poised to continue its efforts toward institutional growth, judicial excellence, and public trust.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Technology Progress October November From Court

Recent Stories

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quar ..

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan will no longer be among countries generat ..

Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..

1 minute ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahe ..

ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election

1 minute ago
 AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agricultu ..

AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance betw ..

Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..

1 minute ago
 PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly callin ..

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests

1 hour ago
Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots ..

Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk

7 minutes ago
 LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-h ..

LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices

7 minutes ago
 CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda ag ..

CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of ..

Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood

7 minutes ago
 Three bodies found from different areas

Three bodies found from different areas

7 minutes ago
 LDA seales 107 illegal commercial buildings

LDA seales 107 illegal commercial buildings

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan