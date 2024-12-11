Open Menu

SCP Issues Notices In 28-year-old Petition Against Illegal Phone-tapping

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SCP issues notices in 28-year-old petition against illegal phone-tapping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has issued notices to Advocate Generals of the four provinces and adjourned hearing of a 28 years old petition filed by former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani against illegal phone tapping.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the SCP, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was hearing the petition.

On inquiry of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar that what sort of legislation is there in the country on phone taping by intelligence agencies, the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) responded that a law exist since 2013 that notifies ISI and IB for phone taping. The AGP added that law for phone taping exists with clear procedure under judicial oversight.

Justice Mazhar, while continuing to question, remarked that the law allows phone taping only if a sitting judge allows so.

Is any judge notified too?

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, however, interfered and remarked that the court is not interested in details but in results.

The AGP expressed his ignorance regarding appointment of a judge, on which, Justice Jamal Mandokhail observed that the matter can effect lots of other cases as the issue starts from the Chamber of the CJP.

Justice Mazhar remarked that the law doesn’t allow phone taping indiscriminately.

The Advocate On Record (AOR) informed the Court that he faces difficulty in tracing and contacting the petitioner while counsel for the petitioners has died an year ago.

The Court issued notice to Advocate Generals of the four provinces in the issue and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fix later.

