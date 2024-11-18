Open Menu

SCP May Decide Trusteeship Of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of a petition related to the Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan Trust Hospital until tomorrow, ordering the petitioner to produce the original deed of trust document that establishes his trusteeship. This comes after the petitioner's counsel claimed their client had no involvement in the alleged forgery attempt to take over the hospital using a fake deed of trust, stating they didn't sign the document.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, has given the accused an ultimatum that the Court may settle the issue unilaterally if the original document of the deed of trust is not produced before the Court by tomorrow.

The prosecution argued before the Court, saying Dr. AQ Khan founded the trust and handed it over to his daughter in September 2021. The accused produced a fake document in October 2021 to illegally take control of the hospital. The prosecution also mentioned that the accused has been unwilling to share the deed of trust.

It's worth noting that Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan was a renowned Pakistani nuclear scientist, passed away on October 10, 2021. The trust hospital in question was established by him, but the current dispute revolves around the authenticity of the deed of trust and the accused's claim to trusteeship.

