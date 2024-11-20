SCP Paves Way To Re-polling In PB-15, Jatak Looses Cabinet Portfolio
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Rejecting the appeal of PPP Baluchistan leader Ali Madad Jatak, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the judgment of the Election tribunal, paving way to re-polling in 15 polling stations of the Baluchistan Provincial Assembly constituency No.45.
Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) leader Ali Madad Jatak was declared winner from PB 45 Quetta by securing 5671 votes in general election 2024. Usman Pirkani, Jamiat Ulemae islam (JUI-F), the runner up candidate with 4346 votes challenged the results and got a judgment in his favor from the Election Tribunal No.1 for re-polling in 15 polling stations.
Ali Madad Jatak, who took oath as Member of the Provincial Assembly and Provincial Minister for Agriculture in the meantime, challenged the judgment of the Election Tribunal for re-polling in 15 polling stations.
The Supreme Court, however, rejected his appeal Wednesday and upheld the judgment of the Election Tribunal paving way to re-polling in 15 polling stations of the said constituency.
Counsel for the petitioner Advocate Shehzad Shaukat argued before the court that judge of the Election Tribunal has decided the appeal without sufficient evidence. The Court however rejected his argument and upheld judgment of the ET.
Addressing the counsel, Justice Irfan Saadat remarked that broken windows, missing election material day before the polling and statements of 16 witnesses are serious allegations.
Let there be transparency at least in one constituency, the court remarked.
