Open Menu

SCP Recommends Sabahat For Appointment As Secretary Law And Justice Commission Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SCP recommends Sabahat for appointment as Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has recommended Ms Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat for appointment as Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.

The recommendation was finalized after a long process by the Committee for recommending a name among the list of nominees provided by the Chief Secretaries of the provinces.

The Committee was headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi and comprised Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed, judges of the SCP, for the selection of a suitable candidate for the vacant slot of Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The Committee interviewed the candidates nominated by the Provincial Chief Secretaries, who possess extensive experience in development and management.

Based on the assessment of qualification, expertise and suitability for the role, the Committee nominated Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat (BPS-20) for the position of the Secretary (BPS-21) of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.

Ms Sabahat is currently serving as Secretary for Science, Technology and Information Technology, Government of Khyber Pukhtnukhwa, and brings with her a wealth of administrative experience and expertise in governance and institutional management.

According to a press release issued by the Media department of the SCP, the appointment reflects the commitment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to reinforcing institutional frameworks, ensuring efficient service delivery and upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in administration.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its ..

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity

16 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

28 seconds ago
 UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 o ..

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour

15 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

30 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

30 minutes ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

45 minutes ago
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

45 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

1 hour ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

1 hour ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan