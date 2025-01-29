SCP recommends Sabahat for appointment as Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has recommended Ms Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat for appointment as Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.
The recommendation was finalized after a long process by the Committee for recommending a name among the list of nominees provided by the Chief Secretaries of the provinces.
The Committee was headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi and comprised Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed, judges of the SCP, for the selection of a suitable candidate for the vacant slot of Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.
The Committee interviewed the candidates nominated by the Provincial Chief Secretaries, who possess extensive experience in development and management.
Based on the assessment of qualification, expertise and suitability for the role, the Committee nominated Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat (BPS-20) for the position of the Secretary (BPS-21) of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.
Ms Sabahat is currently serving as Secretary for Science, Technology and Information Technology, Government of Khyber Pukhtnukhwa, and brings with her a wealth of administrative experience and expertise in governance and institutional management.
According to a press release issued by the Media department of the SCP, the appointment reflects the commitment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to reinforcing institutional frameworks, ensuring efficient service delivery and upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in administration.
