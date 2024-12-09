SCP Refuses To Suspend Proceedings Regarding Trial Of Civilian In Military Courts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected petitions to suspend hearing of appeals against trials of civilian under Army Act until the court decides the fate of the petitions against 26th Constitutional Amendment.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was hearing a petition, filed by the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Jawad S Khwaja, not to hear the petition regarding trial of civilian under military act until the court concludes hearing of the pleas against 26th Constitutional Amendment.
Responding to a question, counsel for Justice Jawad S Khwaja argued before the Court that the Constitutional Bench, hearing the said petition, is constituted under the 26 Constitutional Amendment that is already challenged in the Court. What will be the fate of its judgment if the SCP undo 26 Amendment? The Counsel said he can’t accept the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Bench until the SCP decides the petition against 26 Amendment.
The Court was annoyed with the statement and advised the lawyer to leave the court if he doesn’t accept it. The Court imposed a fine of Rs20000 on the petitioner terming his petition an attempt to delay the proceedings.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that even if the Court undo the 26 Amendment, judgments of the Constitutional Bench will remain protected.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail observed that the Constitutional Bench is working under the 26 Amendment and the petition against the said Amendment will be heard by the same Bench.
Ms Justice Musarrat Hilali regretted attempts to delay the hearing saying that civilian who are in military confinement would not like to postpone the proceedings.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kot Radha Kishan police recover liquor : Police Spokesman2 minutes ago
-
Young man dies in motorcycle accident in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest robber in Phool Nagar32 minutes ago
-
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts38 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in APP fake appointments case42 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasizes need for collective international action to resolve Kashmir dispute42 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kidnap woman1 hour ago
-
Delivery boy crushed to death2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of former PM Feroz Khan Noon observed2 hours ago
-
Posters highlight human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Corruption – A menace destroying our noble norms2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water2 hours ago