SCP Refuses To Take Suo Moto On Use Of Force Against PTI Protesters

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has refused to take suo moto notice of reports of killings in the protest of PTI continued for a couple of days in Islamabad.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, was hearing miscellaneous petitions regarding climate change and the PTI Chairman’s petition regarding the merger of Federally Administered Triable Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the request of the Counsel for Chairman PTI Advocate Babar Awan the Court disposed of the petition.

Babar Awan pleaded before the court that FATA is already merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there is no need for any action in this regard.

Meanwhile, Advocate General for KP, who was present in the hearing through video link, pleaded before the court to take suo moto notice of the use of force and killings, as the Constitutional Bench has the authority to do so.

The Court however rejected the plea observing that the matter is not before the court.

Justice Musarrat Hilali admonished the Advocate General KP for attempting to indulge the court in political affairs.

