SCP Refuses To Take Suo Moto On Use Of Force Against PTI Protesters
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has refused to take suo moto notice of reports of killings in the protest of PTI continued for a couple of days in Islamabad.
The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, was hearing miscellaneous petitions regarding climate change and the PTI Chairman’s petition regarding the merger of Federally Administered Triable Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On the request of the Counsel for Chairman PTI Advocate Babar Awan the Court disposed of the petition.
Babar Awan pleaded before the court that FATA is already merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there is no need for any action in this regard.
Meanwhile, Advocate General for KP, who was present in the hearing through video link, pleaded before the court to take suo moto notice of the use of force and killings, as the Constitutional Bench has the authority to do so.
The Court however rejected the plea observing that the matter is not before the court.
Justice Musarrat Hilali admonished the Advocate General KP for attempting to indulge the court in political affairs.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC7 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication27 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures27 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border27 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK27 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques27 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes57 minutes ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar57 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, six others receive injuries in road accident1 hour ago