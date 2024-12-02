Open Menu

SCP Rejects Petition Regarding Equal Treatment Of All Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SCP rejects petition regarding equal treatment of all prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition regarding treating all prisoners by the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978 without any special privileges or preferential treatment.

The six-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the petitions of Chaudhry Mazhar Iqbal, Hammad Saeed and Muhammad Awais versus the Federation of Pakistan through the Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

The Court, while maintaining the objections of the Registrar SCP office over the maintainability of the petition, rejected the plea observing that it is not the job of the Supreme Court to oversee facilities provided to the prisoners.

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan, while agreeing to the objections of the registrar's office, argued before the court that the petition seemed to be personal.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail advised the petitioner to approach the provincial government or concerned High Court if he has objections over the rules.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Supreme Court Job Muhammad Ali All Government Court

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

2 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan