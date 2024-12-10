SCP Rejects Petition To Shift Founder PTI To KP
Published December 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Discouraging unnecessary litigation and dragging judiciary into politics the Supreme Court has rejected a petition to shift PTI Founder from Adyala Jail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fined the petitioner with Rs20000.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was hearing the petition Tuesday at the principal seat hear. Other members of the Bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.
The Court termed the petition unnecessary and irrelevant and fined the petitioner Mr. Abdul Qayum Khan, a common citizen, with Rs20,000.
The petitioner argued before the court that he has come to the Supreme Court with the petition in greater national interest.
Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan remarked that ‘you have nothing to do with this matter’.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail advised the petitioner to go to the parliament and serve the nation as it is a policy matter. Justice Musarrat Hilali addressed the petitioner and remarked: ‘See you again’.
