SCP Removes Objections To Petition Against Army And Official Secret Acts
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court has removed objections of the Registrar's Office on the petition of founder PTI against amendments in the Official Secret Act and the Army Act and has directed the Office to allot a number to the petition for fixation before the Court.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was hearing the case.
The Court inquired Counsel for Founder PTI that why he did not approach the High Court first.
‘It is a matter of great public interest. The amendments affect fundamental rights of the people', responded Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for founder PTI.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the Supreme Court now can’t hear petitions against Article 184/3. Article 199 will become ineffective if we continue to allow direct petitions, bypassing the High Courts.
‘But this should be decided by the Court and not by the Registrar Office that what petitions the Court would admit and what are to be sent to a High Court’, responded Shoaib Shaheen.
The Court asked the counsel to prepare arguments on the permissibility of the petition and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed later.
It may be worth mentioning that the gazette notification of amendments in the Army Act and the Official Secret Act was issued in August 2023 but the then President Arif Alvi claimed that he did not sign the acts.
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crack down on gambling ahead of major cricket events3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab two notorious dacoits wanted in multiple cases3 minutes ago
-
SCP removes objections to petition against Army and Official Secret Acts4 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs illegal travel agent from Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza13 minutes ago
-
FAO, BARI to enhance collaboration to address challenges in agriculture sector14 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of enforcement inspectors, IOs to be merit-based: DC14 minutes ago
-
PHA initiates renovation work of Rawalpindi parks14 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University welcomes 340 students under OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program14 minutes ago
-
Body of missing child found in River Swat14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lal Sohanra National Park14 minutes ago
-
Skill exhibition held at College of Technology for Women23 minutes ago