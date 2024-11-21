Open Menu

SCP Summons IGPs, Home Secretaries In Missing Children Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SCP summons IGPs, Home Secretaries in missing children case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has expressed serious displeasure over the reports on the state of missing children and directed all provinces to submit a detailed report that how many children have been abducted and how many are being recovered.

The Court summoned Inspectors General of Police and Home Secretaries of all the four provinces for next hearing to be held on 28 this month.

The six member Constitutional Bench of the SCP, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was hearing a petition regarding missing children in Pakistan.

The petitioner informed the Court that the Committee for missing children constituted by the SCP has done nothing yet.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail, while referring to the abduction of a 10 years old kid Muhammad Mussawir in Quetta a week ago, expressed disappointment over the failure of the law enforcement agencies despite continued protests in the city.

Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned the report submitted by the government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and remarked that open boarders cannot be an excuse and law enforcement must be ensured at any cost.

Justice Hasan Azhar pointed out children begging on traffic signals while Justice Amin regretted travelling of Pakistani citizens abroad for begging.

The petition of missing children was pending in the supreme court since 2018, however some called todays proceedings and summoning of the IGPs and Home Secretaries of the four provinces the first suo motu of the Constitutional bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Afghanistan Supreme Court Suo Motu Quetta Police Traffic Muhammad Ali 2018 All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

6 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

21 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

34 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

2 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

17 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan