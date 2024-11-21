SCP Summons IGPs, Home Secretaries In Missing Children Case
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has expressed serious displeasure over the reports on the state of missing children and directed all provinces to submit a detailed report that how many children have been abducted and how many are being recovered.
The Court summoned Inspectors General of Police and Home Secretaries of all the four provinces for next hearing to be held on 28 this month.
The six member Constitutional Bench of the SCP, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was hearing a petition regarding missing children in Pakistan.
The petitioner informed the Court that the Committee for missing children constituted by the SCP has done nothing yet.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail, while referring to the abduction of a 10 years old kid Muhammad Mussawir in Quetta a week ago, expressed disappointment over the failure of the law enforcement agencies despite continued protests in the city.
Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned the report submitted by the government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and remarked that open boarders cannot be an excuse and law enforcement must be ensured at any cost.
Justice Hasan Azhar pointed out children begging on traffic signals while Justice Amin regretted travelling of Pakistani citizens abroad for begging.
The petition of missing children was pending in the supreme court since 2018, however some called todays proceedings and summoning of the IGPs and Home Secretaries of the four provinces the first suo motu of the Constitutional bench.
